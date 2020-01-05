Actress Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the Australian fire service.



Recent related videos from verified sources Good On Ya': Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Donated $500,000 To Australia's Fire Service Actress Nicole Kidman and singer-songwriter Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the Australian fire service. According to Business Insider, the married couple's gesture is an effort to help with.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 2 hours ago Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services... Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 1 hour ago