Top Iran general killed: Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of US troops

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:18s
Top Iran general killed: Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of US troopsTop Iran general killed: Iraqi parliament calls for expulsion of US troops
Iran and U.S. Updates: Iraqi I Parliament Endorses Ousting of U.S. Troops

Many in Iraq considered America’s killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a top Iranian commander,...
NYTimes.com


Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops following drone attack

Iraq's Parliament calls for expulsion of US troops following drone attackIraq's Parliament called for the expulsion of US forces from the country in reaction to the American...
New Zealand Herald



Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence [Video]Iraqi parliament approves measure ending foreign troop presence

Iraq&apos;s parliament on Sunday called on all foreign troops to be ordered out after the United States killed a top Iranian military commander and an Iraqi militia leader in Baghdad. Zachary..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50

U.S. troops sent to the middle east [Video]U.S. troops sent to the middle east

US troops depart from Fort Bragg this morning for the Middle East as tensions and protest mount in Iraq and Iran following the Thursday airstrike that killed a top Iranian General. Meanwhile anti-war..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:24

