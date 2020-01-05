Cooler temperatures bring Australia some respite from bushfires now < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published Cooler temperatures bring Australia some respite from bushfires Military deployed as communities assess damage from Saturday's ferocious blazes and temperatures expected to rise again.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Australia bushfires: Cooler weather brings respite, situation still volatile Another person has died and hundreds of properties are feared lost after a catastrophic day of...

Deutsche Welle - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this