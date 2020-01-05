Global  

Cooler temperatures bring Australia some respite from bushfires

Cooler temperatures bring Australia some respite from bushfires

Cooler temperatures bring Australia some respite from bushfires

Military deployed as communities assess damage from Saturday's ferocious blazes and temperatures expected to rise again.
Australia bushfires: Cooler weather brings respite, situation still volatile

Another person has died and hundreds of properties are feared lost after a catastrophic day of...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Fire conditions ease but evacuations continue in Australia [Video]Fire conditions ease but evacuations continue in Australia

Australia begins a damage assessment amid temporary respite from bushfires, although the threat of more blazes remains. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications' [Video]Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash over his response to the country’s unprecedented bushfires. According to Reuters, the bushfires have killed 24 people, destroyed the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

