Klopp: Minamino exactly what we wanted

Klopp: Minamino exactly what we wanted

Klopp: Minamino exactly what we wanted

Jurgen Klopp says Takumi Minamino showed he is 'exactly the player' Liverpool wanted after the midfielder made his debut in Sunday's FA Cup win over Everton.
