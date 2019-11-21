Global  

Milwaukee woman adopts six foster children

Milwaukee woman adopts six foster childrenJessica Benzakein has two biological children and adopted six boys Friday.
0
HILLARY MINTZ SHOWS US, IN OURPROJECT COMMUNITY, THIS MOM ISHOPING TO INSPIRE OTHERS TO OPENTHEIR DOORS TO KIDS IN NEED.




November is National Adoption Awareness Month [Video]November is National Adoption Awareness Month

Last year, more than 600 Wisconsin children were adopted into their forever homes, and while Friday marks Milwaukee Adoption Day, Children's Wisconsin stresses the importance of foster care and..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:43Published

