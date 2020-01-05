Global  

Las Vegas football fans watch NFL playoffs with Iran tensions on their minds

Las Vegas football fans watch NFL playoffs with Iran tensions on their minds

Las Vegas football fans watch NFL playoffs with Iran tensions on their minds

People flocked to Las Vegas valley bars this weekend to watch some playoff football, but the events in the Middle East were on the minds of many as they watched the games.

Jeremy Chen reports.
