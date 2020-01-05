Global  

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut, being heavily courted by Bayern Munich, and a torn Achilles tendon.
