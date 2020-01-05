Large piles of snow cover everything in sight in Newfoundland 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published Large piles of snow cover everything in sight in Newfoundland A large pile of snow amassing on the back deck in Mount Pearl, Newfoundland and Labrador. 0

