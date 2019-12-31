Global  

Katy Perry Speaks Out About Her Battle With Depression

Allure Magazine reports pop superstar Katy Perry is getting real about mental health.

In a new interview with Vogue India, the singer-songwriter opened up about dealing with depression.

She said 2017 and 2018 were some of her toughest years yet.

I had to really go on a mental health journey.

Katy Perry Besides seeking therapy and trying meditation, Perry says she's been able to lean on her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.
Katy Perry talks depression battle, says she and fiance Orlando Bloom 'pull the poison out of each other'

Katy Perry is opening up about depression and how her fiance, Orlando Bloom, helps her through it.
