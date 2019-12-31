Katy Perry Speaks Out About Her Battle With Depression

Allure Magazine reports pop superstar Katy Perry is getting real about mental health.

In a new interview with Vogue India, the singer-songwriter opened up about dealing with depression.

She said 2017 and 2018 were some of her toughest years yet.

I had to really go on a mental health journey.

Katy Perry Besides seeking therapy and trying meditation, Perry says she's been able to lean on her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.