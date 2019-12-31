Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning.

Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township.

The deadly event involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger cars.

One hospital treating 25 people from the crash said the patients range from age 7 to age 52.

Of the 25, nine are under the age of 18.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released



Recent related news from verified sources

Five dead, 60 hurt in Pennsylvania highway crash

At least five people were killed and about 60 injured in a Pennsylvania Turnpike crash early Sunday...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IsaCouoh

Isa Flores Couoh ॐ A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike kills 5 people and injures 60 others https://t.co/Savl0CTHJR https://t.co/PiyTAlbcD9 20 minutes ago

CyndieAnnett

Cyndie Annett Massive pileup in Pennsylvania kills 5 and injures about 60 others https://t.co/COPnsQyrjU 33 minutes ago

webcentraltv

Web Central TV CNN: A pileup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike kills 5 people and injures about 60 others. https://t.co/Ayi60938bw via @webcentraltv 34 minutes ago

IndeCardio

Flag Flying Patriot RT @MSNBC: At least 5 people have been killed and dozens injured in a crash involving a tour bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicl… 36 minutes ago

feedpushr

Feedpushr feeds. Massive pileup in Pennsylvania kills 5 and injures about 60 others https://t.co/yrTNXQmm4P 53 minutes ago

abc7breaking

KVIA ABC-7 News A massive pileup involving three tractor-trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars has killed five people and injured… https://t.co/w0ctt7X1jf 58 minutes ago

IcedTea17

Tea RT @cnnbrk: A massive pileup on the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving tractor trailers, a tour bus and passenger cars kills five people and i… 1 hour ago

AudreyWSBTV

Audrey Washington ‘Mass casualty’ crash kills 5, injures 60 on Pennsylvania Turnpike https://t.co/xo82MlxG24 https://t.co/rC6u2xqsWt 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Turnpike Program To Crack Down On Speeding In Construction Zones [Video]Pennsylvania Turnpike Program To Crack Down On Speeding In Construction Zones

Crystal Cranmore reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:36Published

Woman Claims She Was Victim of Racial Profiling at a Pennsylvania Starbucks [Video]Woman Claims She Was Victim of Racial Profiling at a Pennsylvania Starbucks

A 64-year-old retired attorney says she was the victim of a racial profiling incident at a Starbucks along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Credit: WPMT     Duration: 02:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.