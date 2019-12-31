Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Kills At Least 5, Injures At Least 60

At least 5 people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a massive pile-up early Sunday morning.

Business Insider reports the mass casualty crash took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township.

The deadly event involved a tour bus, two tractor trailers, and numerous passenger cars.

One hospital treating 25 people from the crash said the patients range from age 7 to age 52.

Of the 25, nine are under the age of 18.