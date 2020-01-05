Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Plane slides off runway at Halifax Stanfield Airport

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Plane slides off runway at Halifax Stanfield AirportWith The Weather Network's Emily Vukovic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Plane arriving from Toronto slides off Halifax airport runway

Amidst snowy weather, a plane carrying passengers from Toronto slid off the runway at Halifax...
CTV News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RayWMaker

Ray Maker RT @breakingavnews: Westjet flight WS248 suffers runway excursion on landing at Halifax in snow conditions. No reports of injuries (Video:… 7 minutes ago

carmelaatorres

carmela torres Passenger plane slides off the runway https://t.co/rnEg7CxPaf https://t.co/rtvknCfYZy 14 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Passenger plane slides off the runway https://t.co/sbYmNWznB0 https://t.co/tke672n1fo 20 minutes ago

JWalterScott

TSN / J. Walter Scott - Author/Pilot/Broadcaster Canadian passenger plane slides off the runway https://t.co/157xhFsTYy 28 minutes ago

Guason24563693

Guason Canadian passenger plane slides off the runway https://t.co/MHoDTDCMZg https://t.co/g3GPpnwRAy 34 minutes ago

CyndieAnnett

Cyndie Annett Canadian passenger plane slides off the runway https://t.co/vVKBaIXkvR 49 minutes ago

MRCANNIZZARO23

cannizzaro wilson Canadian passenger plane slides off the runway https://t.co/ZOFxxE9XTx 53 minutes ago

feedpushr

Feedpushr feeds. Canadian passenger plane slides off the runway https://t.co/LfLzWvwfFC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.