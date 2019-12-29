Global  

'Star Wars:The Rise Of Skywalker' Rises to Top of Weekend Box Office

In its third weekend in theaters, the Disney movie took in at least another $33.7 million.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its predecessors (DIS)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its predecessors (DIS)· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend. ·...
‘Skywalker’ rises again; ‘Little Women’ go big at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars” was still rising in the last weekend of the year, while...
