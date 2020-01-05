Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran has been gradually reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Iran to forego 'limit' on nuclear deal commitments amid growing US tension

Iran has announced its fifth step back from a nuclear deal saying it will forego the "limit on the...
News24 - Published

Iran abandons enrichment limits in further step back from nuclear deal

Iran said on Sunday it would further roll back its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

ADITYAR47428308

ADITYA RAJ RT @airnewsalerts: #Iran: Cabinet announces country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan… 9 minutes ago

abu_arz

Abba 'Arsim ✡ RT @ELINTNews: #BREAKING: Iranian government announces the 5th and final step in reducing Iran's commitments to the JCPOA. Iran no longer… 30 minutes ago

lucknow_dr

We are with IRAN RT @IranFrontPage: #Iran Announces Final Step in Reducing #JCPOA Commitments https://t.co/qBUUpQmZCl #NuclearDeal https://t.co/DnH4SwhcWr 43 minutes ago

_Tornada

Typhoon RT @michaelh992: #Breaking #Iran announces fifth (and final) step away from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (or Iran nuclear deal) r… 46 minutes ago

SteppingGlass

Escalating Tensions RT @StratSentinel: #Iran TV announces the fifth and final step for reducing commitments to the #JCPOA - Iran will no longer face limitation… 1 hour ago

WeForNews

We For News #Iran: Cabinet announces country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive… https://t.co/e3OquOChWI 1 hour ago

anwar0262

AH Siddiqui #Iran: Cabinet announces country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive… https://t.co/cpkYYsRABK 1 hour ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News #Iran: Cabinet announces country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive… https://t.co/5TM0zni68Q 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment [Video]Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Iran Ends All Nuclear Deal Commitments [Video]Iran Ends All Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran has been gradually reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.