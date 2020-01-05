Global  

Thousands march across Brooklyn Bridge against anti-Semitism

Thousands marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, New York on Sunday (December 5) to protest against anti-Semitism.
Thousands marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, New York on Sunday (December 5) to protest against anti-Semitism.



