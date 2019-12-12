Global  

Ex-Home Secretary Alan Johnson Revealed As Contestant On The Masked Singer

Video Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Ex-Home Secretary Alan Johnson Revealed As Contestant On The Masked Singer
The Masked Singer's Pharaoh revealed as former home secretary Alan Johnson

The Masked Singer's Pharaoh revealed as former home secretary Alan JohnsonSadly the Labour stalwart failed to impress the judges with his rendition of Walk Like An Egyptian by...
Daily Record - Published


ThisisTimDean

Tim Dean #MaskedSinger im in!!!!! Very funny and entertaining... Alan Johnson!!! Former actual Home Secretary #greatbooking 7 minutes ago

RhysWilliamsBBC

Rhys Williams Lesley Chow from The Hangover screaming "yassss" at former home secretary Alan Johnson dressed up in this garb is j… https://t.co/gMe3T601tE 11 minutes ago

telepathhh

george expected the celebs would be like wagner and dani dyer not former home secretary the rt hon. alan johnson, might ha… https://t.co/TYy3WgVbzb 12 minutes ago

AdamDeuce

Adam 'Deuce' Robins 🦁 @Kieronocall That’s “Alan Johnson the former Home Secretary”...! FFS! Really. 16 minutes ago

ed_perch

Perch @rachel_sg Rita Ora: “I cant believe the celeb behind the mask was former Home Secretary the Rt Hon Alan Johnson!!!!!” 18 minutes ago

gingertedwards

Louise Edwards RT @DaniRowley: A crowd of people chant TAKE IT OFF! A gold creature on a stage dances. Two security people pull the creatures head off. In… 19 minutes ago

thezacdes

ZAC DES RT @Jamin2g: What’s former Home Secretary Alan Johnson up to these days? Alan Johnson: https://t.co/cYkE9h0Rzi 19 minutes ago

iancharris

Ian RT @Mike_Fabricant: And to think some people raised the odd eyebrow when I did the naked cycle ride to raise funds for @StGilesHospice! He… 29 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Alan Johnson: 'Corbyn was a disaster on the doorstep' [Video]Alan Johnson: 'Corbyn was a disaster on the doorstep'

Former home secretary Alan Johnson says that Jeremy Corbyn has been a "disaster" on the doorstep. According to the General Election exit poll, the Labour Party are on course for their worst election..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:14Published

