Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs movie clip - Kitchen's Closed!

Flint (Bill Hader) uses one of his inventions to shut down the machine once and for all.

Plot synopsis: When hard times hit Swallow Falls, its townspeople can only afford to eat sardines.

Flint Lockwood, a failed inventor, thinks he has the answer to the town's crisis.

He builds a machine that converts water into food, and becomes a local hero when tasty treats fall from the sky like rain.

But when the machine spins out of control and threatens to bury the whole world under giant mounds of food, Flint finds he may have bitten off more than he can chew.