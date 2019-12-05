Underwater movie TV Spot- Idea UNDERWATER is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.



Recent related videos from verified sources Underwater movie - Critical Underwater movie - Critical- TV Spot - 20th Century FOX Plot synopsis: A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew.. Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com Duration: 00:30Published 5 days ago The World’s First Underwater Car :AN INNOVATIVE car design company has created the only real submarine car in the world. Car designer Frank M. Rinderknecht, aged 64, and his team at Swiss mobility lab Rinspeed have been creating.. Credit: Barcroft TV Duration: 04:23Published on December 5, 2019