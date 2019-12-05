Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Underwater movie TV Spot- Idea

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:15s - Published < > Embed
Underwater movie TV Spot- Idea

Underwater movie TV Spot- Idea

Underwater movie TV Spot- Idea UNDERWATER is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Directed by William Eubank, UNDERWATER stars Kristen Stewart, T.J.

Miller, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr..

In Theaters January 10, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Phase9tv

Phase9.tv Underwater | "Idea" TV Spot - In Theaters Friday | #20thCenturyFox - https://t.co/96NjFTge8T #MovieTrailers https://t.co/yrnmNTNVzq 5 hours ago

MoviesVOD

Movies & VOD Underwater | "Idea" TV Spot - In Theaters Friday | 20th Century FOX https://t.co/bSvNNLkYr8 #Movie #Video #Trailer… https://t.co/i7Iiu8mkEg 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Underwater movie - Critical [Video]Underwater movie - Critical

Underwater movie - Critical- TV Spot - 20th Century FOX Plot synopsis: A crew of aquatic researchers work to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. But the crew..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

The World’s First Underwater Car [Video]The World’s First Underwater Car

:AN INNOVATIVE car design company has created the only real submarine car in the world. Car designer Frank M. Rinderknecht, aged 64, and his team at Swiss mobility lab Rinspeed have been creating..

Credit: Barcroft TV     Duration: 04:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.