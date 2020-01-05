Dozens gather outside US embassy in London to protest against killing of Iranian general 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:39s - Published Dozens gather outside US embassy in London to protest against killing of Iranian general Dozens of people gathered outside the US embassy in London on Sunday (December 5) to protest against the killing of the head of Iran's elite Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

