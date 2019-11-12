Global  

Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.

Zachary Goelman reports.
Iran announced on Sunday (January 5) it would no longer abide by limits on the enrichment of uranium, a component for nuclear weapons.

Tehran's announcement was expected, but it coincided with a major escalation of hostilities with Washington.

Last week an American airstrike killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran has steadily - if cautiously - announced moves away from the landmark 2015 nuclear deal signed under U.S. President Barack Obama between Tehran and six major powers.

That agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, dropped sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limits on that nation's nuclear program.

International inspectors repeatedly verified that Iran had complied with the deal.

But last year the U.S. quit the JCPOA and ramped up sanctions, provoking new hostilities with the Islamic Republic.

Iran responded by increasing uranium enrichment beyond the limits set by the deal, and stockpiling nuclear material.

Tehran on Sunday said it would continue to keep a United Nations nuclear watchdog apprised of its program.

It said that it was ready to resume cooperation with the JCPOA if the U.S. dropped its sanctions.



