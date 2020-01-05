BLOODHOUND Film Clip

BLOODHOUND Film Clip - Plot synopsis: Private investigator Abel Walker along with his cameraman, Jim, are on the hunt for a missing woman.

As they unravel the mystery of her disappearance, they become caught in a sick and violent game that will end in murder.

From writer/director Jason R.Miller, and starring Ed Ackerman (Frozen, 17 Again), David Foy (Hatchet II) , Miles Dougal (Director’s Cut, Detroit Rock City), Jess Allen (Broken Glass), and Silvia Moore (Lords of Salem, Chillerama), Blood Hound premieres on DVD and Digital January 7 from High Octane Pictures.