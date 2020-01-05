Global  

The rising tensions between the US and Iran explained

The rising tensions between the US and Iran explained

The rising tensions between the US and Iran explained

Tensions have continued to rise between the United States and Iran following the death of Iran's most powerful military commander.

Here's an explanation of what's happened over the past few days.
S&P/ASX 200 futures suggesting weaker start as US Iran tensions rise

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) (ASX:XJO) futures are pointing to a weaker start this morning following...
Proactive Investors - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Soleimani's body arrives in Iran as Trump issues new threats

The body of Gen. Qassem Soleimani arrived in Iran where thousands of mourners thronged his coffin...
Newsday - Published


leftnotright

Jean RT @JuliaDavisNews: Rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran have proven to be beneficial for the Russian stock market. Oil prices soared… 9 minutes ago

DementedBonxie

DementedBonxie RT @HuddsQuakers: ⁦@ProfPRogers⁩ on rising tensions between the United States and #Iran: https://t.co/9EFsWblMqV 25 minutes ago

CrapanzanoRobin

robin crapanzano RT @standardnews: Royal Navy ships sent to the Gulf to escort 'UK-flagged commercial vessels' amid rising tensions between US and Iran http… 30 minutes ago

standardnews

Evening Standard Royal Navy ships sent to the Gulf to escort 'UK-flagged commercial vessels' amid rising tensions between US and Iran https://t.co/DAaaRA2gQH 1 hour ago

linknorthbanso

linknorthbanso RT @MaryAnnAhernNBC: Local Lawmakers React to Rising Tensions Between US And Iran https://t.co/bEGi7uInlh 1 hour ago

wjxt4

News4JAX RISING TENSIONS | With two major naval installations and other military assets locally, News4Jax spoke with a retir… https://t.co/bIpxS1Fhgh 1 hour ago

robinsnewswire

Global News Report "US News: What could rising tensions between US and Iran mean for Jacksonville? #News": https://t.co/TyRMuOKqnr 2 hours ago

barbls23

(((Barbls23))) RT @DanaScottlo: @JuliaDavisNews @thedailybeast “Meanwhile, rising tensions between the U.S. & Iran have proven to be beneficial for the Ru… 2 hours ago


Minnesotans With Middle-Eastern Roots React To Deadly Airstrike [Video]Minnesotans With Middle-Eastern Roots React To Deadly Airstrike

President Donald Trump is warning Iran not to retaliate after the U.S airstrike that killed an Iranian General. WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh sat down with local Iranians and middle-easterners to ask about..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:33Published

Thousands in Iran Mourn Death of Top General [Video]Thousands in Iran Mourn Death of Top General

Tensions with Iran increase as thousands of Iranians mourn death of top Commander.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published

