Guaidó dice que chavismo asesinó la República al elegir a jefe del Parlamento

El líder opositor venezolano Juan Guaidó denunció que el país vivió este domingo &quot;el asesinato de la República&quot; al elegir el chavismo a un nuevo presidente de la Asamblea Nacional (AN, Parlamento) en una sesión a la que le impidieron entrar, así como a un grupo de diputados opositores.
