Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

United Methodist Church splitting in two?

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
United Methodist Church splitting in two?

United Methodist Church splitting in two?

Leaders of the United Methodist Church from around the world are proposing a plan to split the denomination into two....over disagreements about gay marriage.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ Disagreement

United Methodist Church Expected To Split Over LGBTQ DisagreementWatch VideoThe United Methodist Church plans to split in two, after a year of widening rifts centered...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •CBC.caReuters IndiaReuters


The Rev. Bud Heckman, interfaith leader, reaches settlement in United Methodist Church sexual harassment case

The Rev. Bud Heckman, who was facing a church trial that was set to be the first prominent #MeToo...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion [Video]United Methodist Plans To Split Over LGBTQ Inclusion

Key leaders within the United Methodist Church have announced a new agreement.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues, [Video]The United Methodist Church could potentially be splitting into two denominations over LGBTQ issues,

On Friday, the United Methodist church came up with a potential plan to split into two denominations, one that supports same sex marriage and gay clergy and another that does not.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.