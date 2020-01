Video: Light snow kicks off work week before messy winter storm arrives midweek 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:44s - Published Video: Light snow kicks off work week before messy winter storm arrives midweek There is a chance for a wintry mix Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a possibility of icing inland. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video: Light snow kicks off work week before messy winter storm arrives midweek COLDER AIR MOVING IN.IN THE MEANTIME, WE HAVE THISAREA OF ENERGY MOVING INCOME ALITTLE BIT OF NO, VERY LIGHTSTUFF, LOOKS MORE IMPRESSIVE ONRADAR THAN ON THE GROUND.THE REPORTS, VERY LIGHTPRECIPITATION.ALL OF IT IN THE FORM OF SNOW.WE GET SOME CLOUDS TOMORROWMORNING FOR THE COMMUTE, THENHIT OR MISS SCATTERED SNOWSHOWERS.THE BEST OPPORTUNITY IS LIKEMORNING THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOONBUT IT COULD HAPPEN ANY TIME.THE EVENING COMMUTE, THEY WILLCLEAR OUT OF HERE.IF YOU RUN INTO ONE OF THESETHINGS, IT CAN REDUCE VISIBILITYFOR A FEW MOMENTS SO BECAUSE HISBUT AS FAR AS SHOVELING, IT IS ACOATING AT BEST AND MOST OF THATIN GRASSY AREAS SO JUST LIGHTSNOW SHOWERS.TO THE WEST, ABOVE 1000 FEETELEVATION, YOU MIGHT GET 1-2INCHES.OVER THE CAPE AND THE ISLANDS,SHOULD BE WARM ENOUGH THAT ITWILL BE IN THE FORM OFSPRINKLES.WE’LL GET IT BACK UP NO ONE WILLGET MUCH.YOU HAVE TO GET THE ELEVATION TOGET A COUPLE INCHES.TOWARDS THE GRE LAKES, LITTLELAKE ENHANCEMENT BUT THIS ISKIND OF A NONEVENT.MANY TEMPERATURES DROP IN TO THE20’S TONIGHT BUT A FEW PLACESWILL DROP INTO THE TEENSOVERNIGHT.IT HAS BEEN A WHILE SINCE IT HASBEEN THIS CHILLY.SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW SHOWERSTOMORROW, THEN PERHAPS LIGHTRAIN OVER THE SOUTHEASTERN PARTOF THE STATE.32-30 EIGHT IS AS WARM AS WEWILL GET FOR TOMORROW.SUNRISE TOMORROW MORNING, 7:13,LOTS OF CLOUDS AND THE SUNSET,GETTING CLOSER TO 4:30 AS THEDAYS GET LONGER AND LONGER.HOW WARM DOES IT GET?NORMAL HIGH AS 30 SIX TOMORROW.WE SHOULD BE CLOSE TO AVERAGE.AROUND THE REGION, TEMPERATURESWILL GET ABOVE FREEZING BUT JUSTBARELY.THE NEXUS TO COMING IN GOES BYALMOST UNNOTICED TOMORROW.IT HAS A LITTLE MORE PUNCH TO ITBUT THE PATH OF IT KIND OFPUSHES IT MORE OFFSHORE THANANYTHING.WE WILL KEEP AN EYE ON THATTOWARDS WEDNESDAY.I’M KEEPING IT A NUISANCEWEATHER DAY.IF IT CONTINUES OFFSHORE, WE MAYNOT GET MUCH.IT WILL COME IN TUESDAY NIGHTAND LINGER INTO WEDNESDAY,PROBABLY A MIX OF SOMETHING.WE WILL WATCH OUT FOR ICE INLANDAS TEMPERATURES WILL BEMARGINAL.THURSDAY, HERE COMES THE COLD,HIGH 30 DEGREES BUT IT IS AONE-DAY CHILL.FRIDAY, UPPER 40’S, SATURDAY INTHE 50’S.RAIN COMING IN FRIDAY NIGHT INTOSATURDAY, AND IT MAY LINGER INTOSUNDAY.THAT IS THE TREND OVER THE PASTCOUPLE WEEKS, IT WARMS UP BUT WEHAVE TO CONTEND WITH RAIN.WHEN WE GET SUNSHINE, T





