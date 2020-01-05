Global  

Scammers pose as Duke Energy employees

There's a new scam going around.

This time... scammers are targeting duke energy customers.

They're posing as duke employees to get into your pockets.

"there's starting to be a lot more of activity of scammers right now, too.

They're back on the move again here after the holidays" in tonight's scam alert... news 10's richard solomon has more from duke energy about how to detect these scams so you don't fall victim.

Richar} duke district manager -- rick burger -- tells me there have been multiple reports of scams in wabash valley.

He says there are key signs you can see if you're being set up.

Pk} rick burger says scammers are posing as a threat to duke energy customers.

Burger is the district manager for duke energy.

He says... since 20-15... customers have lost nearly 2-million dollars to scammers.

"technology has advanced so much for them when they get that call it may say duke enegry on there on the caller id and people will take that more as a it is duke enegry calling."

This has happened to someone right here in terre haute.

A viewer commented on our facebook page about a scam that happened to her.

In the post... she says the scammer called and claimed to be from duke.

The scammer said they were coming to disconnect her electric service... and asked for money over the phone.

Burger says this is a red flag that you could be getting played.

"scammers are pretty good on their talking.

1 dollar loss is a dollar loss.

If someone loss 10,20,30 dollars that's a chunk of change, too."

Burger says it's rare that a duke employee will come to your door.

If they do... there's a specific thing you should look out for.

"here's a proper identification for a duke employee."

Burger says if you get a suspicious call... report it to duke and local law enforcement.

"the scammers are back and will they ever go away?

No.

Don't be a victim of these guys and gals that's trying to steal money."

Richar} burger says... you'll generally get a notification on a late fee through the mail.

He says it's a good reminder to never give any of your personal information to anyone over the phone.

