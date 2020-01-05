Global  

Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head Injury

Carson Wentz Ruled Out For Rest Of Eagles' Playoff Game Against Seahawks With Head InjuryCleve Bryan reports.
Eagles QB Wentz leaves wild-card game with head injury

Eagles QB Wentz leaves wild-card game with head injuryPhiladelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz left the NFC wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.com


Nick Wright: Carson Wentz getting injured isn’t the reason why the Eagles lost to the Seahawks

Nick Wright: Carson Wentz getting injured isn’t the reason why the Eagles lost to the SeahawksNick Wright talks about the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card game and explains why...
FOX Sports - Published


rotolytics

Rotolytics Carson Wentz has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's wild-card game versus the Seahawks due to a head injury, M… https://t.co/cP1AduDOmP 14 hours ago

TheGuyMiguel

❄️ルゲミ️ RT @phillyinsider99: I hate to even suggest this, but Wentz’ career path is starting to look eerily similar to Andrew Luck’s. Crazy talen… 14 hours ago


Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz [Video]Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz

Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz. Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Wentz out of the game in the first quarter. There might be death threats. ,..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:38Published

Eagles Fans 'Crushed' After Playoff Loss To Seahawks, But Vow Birds Will Be Back [Video]Eagles Fans 'Crushed' After Playoff Loss To Seahawks, But Vow Birds Will Be Back

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:04Published

