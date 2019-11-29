Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation

Cause Of Deadly Pa. Turnpike Crash Still Under Investigation

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is reopened in both directions between New Stanton and Breezewood after a deadly crash, but the investigation is far from over; KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

OHP: Tulsa woman arrested after deadly turnpike crash [Video]OHP: Tulsa woman arrested after deadly turnpike crash

OHP: Tulsa woman arrested after deadly turnpike crash

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Pedestrian killed in Scottsdale crash [Video]Pedestrian killed in Scottsdale crash

Cause of crash near Hayden and Indian School under investigation.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.