Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:04s - Published Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway Once a month during the Inglewood District school year, the Social Justice Learning Institute join forces with Food Forward to provide bags of fresh produce for local residents. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC. Stream Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway instantly.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Phil Lee Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway https://t.co/ySpncuvKwh https://t.co/EVJXMQ5xgn 2 days ago Melissa Pedersen #Inglewoodfoodallgoodcommunitydonationslocalish Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway… https://t.co/uhRMyR3hTx 2 days ago ABC11 EyewitnessNews Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway https://t.co/Otx3DB2P1b 3 days ago ABC13 Houston Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway https://t.co/9ID1dntWxz https://t.co/Zj09epGjx2 3 days ago TheUrbanNewz Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway https://t.co/A5sRYJ6Nvr https://t.co/G4N8YaQ7mx 3 days ago David Cantu Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway https://t.co/iQfZ0p8BHO 3 days ago Eyewitness News Inglewood Residents Participate in Monthly Produce Giveaway https://t.co/k6cnwaY3gV https://t.co/JAKCbXfne2 3 days ago