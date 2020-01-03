|
5:30 P.M. Weather Report
|
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:17s - Published < > Embed
5:30 P.M. Weather Report
It’s been quite the breezy Sunday, Lisa Meadows reports on what we can expect this week (3:17).
WCCO 4 News At 5 – Jan.
5, 2019
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|*New Delhi:* The sharp dip in the temperature is showing its effects all over the country. The cold...
Mid-Day - Published
|(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, January 05, 2020, SPA -- The General Authority of Meteorology...
MENAFN.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources