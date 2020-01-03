Global  

Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response.

CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.
Oil Prices Jump After Top Iranian Is Killed on U.S. Orders

Analysts warned that the strike on an Iranian military leader raises the prospect of volatility...
NYTimes.com - Published

Trump-Ordered Strike on Iranian Military Leader Sparks World War 3 Memes

The Pentagon has confirmed that President Trump directed the airstrike at Baghdad's international...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal [Video]Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal . Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium. . It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:36Published

Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

