Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium.

.

It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal.

.

The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

One of Iran's top commanders.

.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad airport.

.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will end its final limitations in the nuclear deal, meaning the limitation in the number of centrifuges, Iran’s National Security Council, via statement .

Therefore Iran’s nuclear program will have no limitations in production including enrichment capacity and percentage and number of enriched uranium and research and expansion, Iran’s National Security Council, via statement .

Iran said they would still cooperate with the International Atomic Agency.

Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018.

He said on Twitter the US had "targeted 52 Iranian sites".

If the country "strikes any Americans, or American assets."