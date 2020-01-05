Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal

Iran Will No Longer Adhere to Nuclear Deal .

Iran's government announced its nuclear program will not limit its enrichment of uranium.

.

It marks the end of an agreement made under the 2015 nuclear deal.

.

The announcement follows the US' assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.

One of Iran's top commanders.

.

Soleimani was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad airport.

.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will end its final limitations in the nuclear deal, meaning the limitation in the number of centrifuges, Iran’s National Security Council, via statement .

Therefore Iran’s nuclear program will have no limitations in production including enrichment capacity and percentage and number of enriched uranium and research and expansion, Iran’s National Security Council, via statement .

Iran said they would still cooperate with the International Atomic Agency.

Trump withdrew the US from the deal in 2018.

He said on Twitter the US had "targeted 52 Iranian sites".

If the country "strikes any Americans, or American assets."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal CommitmentsWatch VideoIran will no longer abide by the uranium enrichment limits of the 2015 nuclear...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersDeutsche WelleBBC News


Iran abandons nuclear deal over slaying of general

Iran abandons nuclear deal over slaying of generalDefense Iran abandons nuclear deal over slaying of general The announcement came after another...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SifyBBC NewsHindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this

banan1234

Robert @realDonaldTrump Lawmakers in Iran have now chanted "Death over America!". Iran will not any longer adhere to th… https://t.co/3Z74y6Vwao 38 minutes ago

gv4321__

Greg J. Yim RT @4xInsight: Iran just said it will no longer adhere to the Uranium enrichment agreements. IMO they will race to build a atomic bomb now.… 46 minutes ago

honorverity

V.W. Iran announces it will no longer adhere to 2015 nuclear deal limits https://t.co/uBKw2NmrDA 1 hour ago

Zenber1

Zenber1 @DianeMDeath This IAEA is the organization who does the confirmations and files the report. They were still in comp… https://t.co/jRGh6fycvO 2 hours ago

ReutersHerald

Reuters Herald Iran announces it will no longer adhere to 2015 nuclear deal limits https://t.co/6ETg96ECnO 2 hours ago

Scotsarewe

Thomas McClellan RT @prophecy_daily: ARTICLE: “Tehran announces it will no longer adhere to restrictions on its nuclear program after Soleimani Killing” -Ma… 2 hours ago

prophecy_daily

Bible Prophecy Daily ARTICLE: “Tehran announces it will no longer adhere to restrictions on its nuclear program after Soleimani Killing”… https://t.co/bd6rHyeocn 2 hours ago

baderkhalifa

BaderKhalifa RT @CoreyAH: News that is not surprising but still concerning... #Iran will no longer adhere to the uranium enrichment limits of the #IranD… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment [Video]Iran: no longer bound by limits on uranium enrichment

Iran announced on Sunday it would abandon limitations on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers. Zachary Goelman reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments [Video]Iran Announces Final Step In Reducing 2015 Nuclear Deal Commitments

Iran has been gradually reducing its commitments under the nuclear deal since President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.