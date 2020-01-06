Global  

NTSB Addresses Deadly Bus Accident In Pennsylvania

NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy provides the latest information on the investigation into a fatal accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, involving a bus from New York City.
NYC Bus Involved In Pennsylvania Crash, 5 Dead [Video]NYC Bus Involved In Pennsylvania Crash, 5 Dead

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the deadly accident in Pennsylvania involving a bus which left from Manhattan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:37Published

