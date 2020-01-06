Global  

Ramy Youssef Wins Best Actor In TV Comedy At Golden Globes

Comedian Ramy Youssef wins the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Musical or Comedy for the Hulu series "Ramy".

Backstage at the awards show, Youssef talks about being mining his own life and experiences for the series.
Ramy Youssef Wins His First-Ever Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

He made us laugh, he made us cry... And tonight, Ramy Youssef is going home a winner in the category:...
Eddie Murphy & Fiancee Paige Butcher Couple Up at Golden Globes 2020!

Eddie Murphy walks the red carpet with his fiancee Paige Butcher at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on...
Stellan Skarsgård On Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Win For 'Chernobyl' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Stellan Skarsgård On Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series Win For 'Chernobyl' | Golden Globes 2020

Stellan Skarsgård won best supporting actor in a limited series for 'Chernobyl.'

Brian Cox Wins Golden Globe For 'Succession' [Video]Brian Cox Wins Golden Globe For 'Succession'

Backstage at the Golden Globes following his win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama, Brian Cox says his "Succession" role is an opportunity that only comes once in a..

