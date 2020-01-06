Global  

Community comes together to help deadly crash victim's family

Community comes together to help deadly crash victim's family

Community comes together to help deadly crash victim's family

Community members came together to help the Martinez family with a car wash fundraiser.

The family lost three members after a deadly crash on Dec.

26.

Jeremy Chen reports.
