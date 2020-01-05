Global  

New Zealand Defence Force to assist Australia in tackling bushfires

New Zealand Defence Force to assist Australia in tackling bushfire

Wellington [New Zealand], Jan 5 (ANI): New Zealand will send its Defence Force personnel as well as...
djofwinterfell

Dheeraj Jha RT @EconomicTimes: New Zealand will send its Defence Force personnel as well as three NH90 helicopters belonging to its Air Force to assist… 4 hours ago

Gjallarhornet

Oden New Zealand to send Military to help fight #Australian bush fires #NewZealand https://t.co/K87tgria6m 8 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times New Zealand will send its Defence Force personnel as well as three NH90 helicopters belonging to its Air Force to a… https://t.co/wNRxiU4QsD 9 hours ago

r__worldnews

/r/worldnews New Zealand to send Military to help fight Australian bush fires https://t.co/ro6bjAZnxn 12 hours ago

hemajitphukon

Chao Hemajit Daudhai Phukon Great News... New Zealand Defence force to assist #Australia in tackling bushfire. @jacindaardern #DRR… https://t.co/o7hVy4XKX8 12 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest New Zealand Defence Force to assist Australia in tackling bushfire https://t.co/xE4N0fG78y via @skinnergj 16 hours ago

sstockwe

💧angry nanna 🔥🐨😥💔🇦🇺 RT @Clarke_Melissa: Also, NZ Defence Force sending helicopters and troops to assist the firefighting effort. #australianfires #nswfires ht… 19 hours ago

KevinKlonker

Kevin Chalklin RT @BenGIrwin: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says three Royal NZ Air Force NH90 helicopters and two NZ Army Combat Engineer Sec… 19 hours ago


Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications' [Video]Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash over his response to the country’s unprecedented bushfires. According to Reuters, the bushfires have killed 24 people, destroyed the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand [Video]Smoke from Australian bushfires reaches Auckland, New Zealand

A time-lapse shows the apocalyptic sight of the Australian bushfires smoke that has drifted across to Auckland, New Zealand. The clip was created today (January 5th). "Auckland city has suddenly..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:15Published

