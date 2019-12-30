Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Uddhav Thackeray mortgaged his ideology for CM post Nitin Gadkari

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Uddhav Thackeray mortgaged his ideology for CM post Nitin GadkariUddhav Thackeray mortgaged his ideology for CM post Nitin Gadkari
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mayank1999s

Mayank (HINDUSTANI) Uddhav Thackeray mortgaged his ideology for CM post: Nitin Gadkari https://t.co/LWcWxkHlcW via @YouTube 22 hours ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia Uddhav Thackeray mortgaged his ideology for CM post: #NitinGadkari https://t.co/ySXWhuZfUb 22 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Ink poured on man for criticising Uddhav Thackeray on social media [Video]Watch: Ink poured on man for criticising Uddhav Thackeray on social media

An alleged Shiv Sena worker poured ink on a man in Beed for criticizing CM Uddhav Thackeray in a social media post.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published

Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister [Video]Ajit Pawar takes oath as Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray sworn in as minister

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet and 36 ministers were administered oath by the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. CM Uddhav’s son Aaditya Thackeray who won polls from Worli..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.