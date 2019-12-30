ANI Multimedia Uddhav Thackeray mortgaged his ideology for CM post: #NitinGadkari https://t.co/ySXWhuZfUb 22 hours ago

Mayank (HINDUSTANI) Uddhav Thackeray mortgaged his ideology for CM post: Nitin Gadkari https://t.co/LWcWxkHlcW via @YouTube 22 hours ago