$17,000 fine for passenger who threw coins at plane

ANQING, CHINA — A Chinese passenger has been fined $17,000 for throwing coins at a plane.

28-year-old, Lu was boarding a flight from Anqing to Kunming in February last year and told staff he threw the coins to ensure the plane avoid hazards.

'Lucky Air' the carrier, pursued the case and sued Mr. Lu for his actions, actions that caused significant delays to all 163 passengers including Mr. Lu who was initially detained for ten days.

On Wednesday, a court in Anqing ruled that he must pay a $17,000 fine.

Mr. Lu then attempted to shift blame by saying the airline failed to tell him that he couldn't throw coins at the plane.