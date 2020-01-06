Global  

Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes

Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes

While speaking with press backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes, Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres praises Kate McKinnon after the actress thanked the TV host for being a powerful voice for the LGBTQ community.
