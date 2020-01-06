Ramy Youssef On Best Actor in a Comedy Series Win for 'Ramy' | Golden Globes 2020

Nahu Zalazar RT @goldenglobes: Congratulations to Ramy Youssef (@ramy) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ramy.… 3 seconds ago

The Middle Geeks RT @IndieWire: #GoldenGlobes: Ramy Youssef wins Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy) for #Ramy: https://t.co/vcamnOkTnR https://t.… 24 seconds ago

Jamal RT @THR: “My mom was rooting for Michael Douglas.” Ramy Youssef (@ramy) accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a television… 1 minute ago

الوليـد المهيـدب RT @pillars_fund: Golden Globe win! Congratulations to @ramy Youssef who won Best Actor in a Comedy tonight for his role in Hulu's comedy s… 2 minutes ago

ElizabethChabla 🦋 Make the Road NJ RT @GovMurphy: Congratulations to Rutherford’s own @Ramy Youssef on his win tonight for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlo… 2 minutes ago

Tarek Elshamy RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef kicks off this year’s #GoldenGlobes by taking the best actor in a TV musical or comedy aw… 3 minutes ago

♿️ RT @MTVNEWS: Ramy Youssef, winner of Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series, knows you haven't seen his show #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/L… 4 minutes ago