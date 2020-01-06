Global  

Ramy Youssef On Best Actor in a Comedy Series Win for 'Ramy' | Golden Globes 2020

Ramy Youssef Wins His First-Ever Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series

He made us laugh, he made us cry... And tonight, Ramy Youssef is going home a winner in the category:...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •SifyJust Jared


Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins best actress in comedy series for 'Fleabag' at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Golden Globe for best...
Sify - Published


nahuzalazar96

Nahu Zalazar RT @goldenglobes: Congratulations to Ramy Youssef (@ramy) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ramy.… 3 seconds ago

TheMiddleGeeks

The Middle Geeks RT @IndieWire: #GoldenGlobes: Ramy Youssef wins Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical or Comedy) for #Ramy: https://t.co/vcamnOkTnR https://t.… 24 seconds ago

abooodjamal

Jamal RT @THR: “My mom was rooting for Michael Douglas.” Ramy Youssef (@ramy) accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a television… 1 minute ago

alwaleed6

الوليـد المهيـدب RT @pillars_fund: Golden Globe win! Congratulations to @ramy Youssef who won Best Actor in a Comedy tonight for his role in Hulu's comedy s… 2 minutes ago

ElizabethChMRNJ

ElizabethChabla 🦋 Make the Road NJ RT @GovMurphy: Congratulations to Rutherford’s own @Ramy Youssef on his win tonight for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the #GoldenGlo… 2 minutes ago

tarek21shamy

Tarek Elshamy RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef kicks off this year’s #GoldenGlobes by taking the best actor in a TV musical or comedy aw… 3 minutes ago

moazCFC

♿️ RT @MTVNEWS: Ramy Youssef, winner of Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series, knows you haven't seen his show #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/L… 4 minutes ago

AndrianaGarr

Adri RT @nbc: Ramy Youssef wins Best Actor, TV Musical or Comedy at The #GoldenGlobes. https://t.co/pgL0SHXsQ2 4 minutes ago


Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Best Actress in a Comedy Series Win For 'Fleabag' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Best Actress in a Comedy Series Win For 'Fleabag' | Golden Globes 2020

Waller-Bridge won for her role in 'Fleabag.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:24Published

'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe [Video]'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe

The cast of "Fleabag" including creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott talk the show and making jokes about Barack Obama backstage after winning the Golden Globe for Best Television..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 04:28Published

