Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ricky Gervais Offends Hollywood At Golden Globe Awards

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Ricky Gervais Offends Hollywood At Golden Globe Awards

Ricky Gervais Offends Hollywood At Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Ricky Gervais dragged Hollywood for its politics, racism, and more in his opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Golden Globe Awards 2020: “Succession,” “Parasite,” “Fleabag” win

Host Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Golden Globes by declaring movies irrelevant, pretending to...
Denver Post - Published

Golden Globe Awards host Ricky Gervais tears into Hollywood elite, Disney, Amazon, Apple

The biggest stars in TV and film gathered in Beverly Hills, Calif. in the hopes of kicking off the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

29AndreG

Andre Garcia @HuffPost "Ricky Gervais Offends Hollywood" *watches clip and sees nothing but an laughing audience* Um... how? 26 seconds ago

PaulKnowsAll2

💧 EARTH "BOT"🔥 Ricky Gervais' LAST hosting of the Golden Globes (and anything else in the entertainment world). The truth don't c… https://t.co/ahPq7Yql2h 42 minutes ago

elementartyy

elementarty Leonardo DiCaprio Laughed At Ricky Gervais' Girlfriend Joke - As Ricky Gervais made abundantly clear during his Go… https://t.co/kHGrI0CCLR 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jason Momoa was seen suit-less at the Golden Globe Awards [Video]Jason Momoa was seen suit-less at the Golden Globe Awards

Jason Momoa knows the true meaning of "black tie optional"

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:26Published

Top 10 Savage Ricky Gervais Insults [Video]Top 10 Savage Ricky Gervais Insults

You haven’t been roasted until you’ve encountered Ricky Gervais. For this list, we’re looking at the most brutal and hilarious insults that the comedian has taken at stars while hosting the..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.