TGIF! News 25 Today's Porsha Williams Highlights Some Weekend Events Here in South Ms. in This Week'

Tgif!

The weekend is upon us!

- finally friday - and as many of- you are heading into the final- day - of your work week - we have som- things you might want to- consider while making your plan- here on our mississippi - gulf coast.

- news 25 today's producer porsha- williams breaks it down - for us in this morning's- "finally friday."

- biloxi twelfth night: - - - - it's hard to believe but mardi- gras is just around the - corner and coast traditions- continue as the carnival season- descends upon us!

Different - traditions are held yearly on - january 5th or 6th to mark the- date of the twelfth night - and in biloxi, the streets will- be lit up in honor of the - holiday - season wrapping as we head into- the carnival season-and mardi - gras.

Get a jump start on mardi- gras and check out the city's - the - seventh annual twelfth night- celebration sunday, january - 5th.

It kicks off on sunday at- 5pm at the biloxi visitos - - - - center.

Click a snapshot with - king neptune and queen venus th- 33rd!

- ice skating wrap: - <nats>- and it will soon be a wrap as - public ice skating sessions - end this weekend on sunday at - the mississippi coast coliseum- in- biloxi!

Tickets are sold and- skates are made available 30- minutes before each session at- the mississippi coast coliseum- in biloxi.

The skates are - first-come, first-serve so- make sure to arrive early.

For - full schedule just head on- over to mississippi - coastcoliseumbiloxi.org.- musiq soulchild:- keeping it in biloxi- it's time- to wind it on down to the - soultry - tunes of the musiq soulchild..- the sounds of the r&b soul- artist starts at 8pm at the ip- casino resort in biloxi.

You ca- also catch the late performance- at at 10pm.

-