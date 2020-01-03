Global  

TGIF! News 25 Today's Porsha Williams Highlights Some Weekend Events Here in South Ms. in This Week'

TGIF! News 25 Today's Porsha Williams Highlights Some Weekend Events Here in South Ms. in This Week'

TGIF! News 25 Today's Porsha Williams Highlights Some Weekend Events Here in South Ms. in This Week'

TGIF!

News 25 Today's Porsha Williams Highlights Some Weekend Events Here in South Ms. in This Week's Edition of "Finally Friday"
TGIF! News 25 Today's Porsha Williams Highlights Some Weekend Events Here in South Ms. in This Week'

Tgif!

The weekend is upon us!

- finally friday - and as many of- you are heading into the final- day - of your work week - we have som- things you might want to- consider while making your plan- here on our mississippi - gulf coast.

- news 25 today's producer porsha- williams breaks it down - for us in this morning's- "finally friday."

- biloxi twelfth night: - - - - it's hard to believe but mardi- gras is just around the - corner and coast traditions- continue as the carnival season- descends upon us!

Different - traditions are held yearly on - january 5th or 6th to mark the- date of the twelfth night - and in biloxi, the streets will- be lit up in honor of the - holiday - season wrapping as we head into- the carnival season-and mardi - gras.

Get a jump start on mardi- gras and check out the city's - the - seventh annual twelfth night- celebration sunday, january - 5th.

It kicks off on sunday at- 5pm at the biloxi visitos - - - - center.

Click a snapshot with - king neptune and queen venus th- 33rd!

- ice skating wrap: - &lt;nats>- and it will soon be a wrap as - public ice skating sessions - end this weekend on sunday at - the mississippi coast coliseum- in- biloxi!

Tickets are sold and- skates are made available 30- minutes before each session at- the mississippi coast coliseum- in biloxi.

The skates are - first-come, first-serve so- make sure to arrive early.

For - full schedule just head on- over to mississippi - coastcoliseumbiloxi.org.- musiq soulchild:- keeping it in biloxi- it's time- to wind it on down to the - soultry - tunes of the musiq soulchild..- the sounds of the r&amp;b soul- artist starts at 8pm at the ip- casino resort in biloxi.

You ca- also catch the late performance- at at 10pm.

-




