Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Best Actress in a Comedy Series Win For 'Fleabag' | Golden Globes 2020

veronika silva RT @goldenglobes: Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Fle… 13 seconds ago

Lulu RT @PopCrave: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy’ for #Fleabag. #GoldenGl… 42 seconds ago

IG: @_omaverick RT @playbill: Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her second @fleabag win of the night—Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy!… 2 minutes ago

titanium RT @RottenTomatoes: Congrats to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for winning the #GoldenGlobes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Serie… 2 minutes ago

knight time in the desert. 🔞 RT @GeeksOfColor: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for her performance in 'Fleabag'! #Golden… 2 minutes ago

Where's The Hound RT @THR: “He can have chemistry with a pebble.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanks #Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott while accepting the award for bes… 2 minutes ago

Sandrahhh!!! RT @THR: "Personally, I'd also like to thank Obama." Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanks Barack Obama for putting #Fleabag on his list while accept… 2 minutes ago