Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Best Actress in a Comedy Series Win For 'Fleabag' | Golden Globes 2020

Video Credit: THR Events - Duration: 05:24s - Published < > Embed
Phoebe Waller-Bridge On Best Actress in a Comedy Series Win For 'Fleabag' | Golden Globes 2020Waller-Bridge won for her role in 'Fleabag.'
Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins best actress in comedy series for 'Fleabag' at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge received the Golden Globe for best...
Sify - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared


Phoebe Waller-Bridge Jokes About Being on Obama’s Top TV Shows List at Golden Globes 2020

Phoebe Waller-Bridge won not one, but TWO awards at the 2020 Golden Globes… and she made sure to...
Just Jared - Published


lovbeals

veronika silva RT @goldenglobes: Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Fle… 13 seconds ago

Bluegirl2700

Lulu RT @PopCrave: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins ‘Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy’ for #Fleabag. #GoldenGl… 42 seconds ago

Omar_is_Loud

IG: @_omaverick RT @playbill: Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her second @fleabag win of the night—Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy!… 2 minutes ago

titaniumck

titanium RT @RottenTomatoes: Congrats to Phoebe Waller-Bridge for winning the #GoldenGlobes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Serie… 2 minutes ago

mongreldirt

knight time in the desert. 🔞 RT @GeeksOfColor: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for her performance in 'Fleabag'! #Golden… 2 minutes ago

WheresTheHound

Where's The Hound RT @THR: “He can have chemistry with a pebble.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanks #Fleabag co-star Andrew Scott while accepting the award for bes… 2 minutes ago

SandraSakers

Sandrahhh!!! RT @THR: "Personally, I'd also like to thank Obama." Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanks Barack Obama for putting #Fleabag on his list while accept… 2 minutes ago

AmyOtto8

Amy Best moments #GoldenGlobes Gervais opening monologue Tom Hanks speech Brad Pitt Olivia Colman Phoebe Waller Bridge 3 minutes ago


