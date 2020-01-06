Global  

'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe

'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe

'Fleabag' Wins Golden Globe

The cast of "Fleabag" including creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott talk the show and making jokes about Barack Obama backstage after winning the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Recent related news from verified sources

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Would Like to Personally Thank Barack Obama After Fleabag's Golden Globe Win

Another award for Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Hasn't she got enough already? (No.) Fleabag just won best TV...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •MashableJust JaredSify


'Fleabag' wins Best Comedy Television Series award at Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Bringing its total award tally to two, 'Fleabag' won the award...
Sify - Published Also reported by •ContactMusic



Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP: The Latest: The groundbreaking class satire “Parasite” wins the Golden Globe for best foreign language film, while Phoebe Waller-Br… 24 seconds ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AP: The Latest: "Fleabag" wins its second Golden Globe of the night, this time for best TV comedy series. The Amazon show follows a mis… 27 seconds ago

bangkitriambada

Vika Bangkit (Reporter & Co-Associate of CNBC ID) RT @DEADLINE: Phoebe Waller-Bridge still firm on no Season 3 for ‘Fleabag’ #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/MOlWE98PNb 3 minutes ago

TJatMovies

TJ Hizer RT @bmoviesd: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress, for FLEABAG! Fun Fact: Waller-Bridge also worked on the script f… 15 minutes ago

inonunderground

knnp, malfunction RT @RottenTomatoes: #Fleabag (100%) wins the #GoldenGlobes award for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy https://t.co/ZaWLSAgLnP https://t.c… 18 minutes ago

WSJMag

WSJ. Magazine RT @WSJ: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for “Flea… 30 minutes ago

moonbikes

Kat RT @GeeksOfColor: Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy/Musical for her performance in 'Fleabag'! #Golden… 54 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y #PhoebeWallerBridge Still Firm On No Season 3 For ‘#Fleabag’ Even After Golden Globe Wins https://t.co/jzveHzr5fq https://t.co/V9k1NVTV3O 1 hour ago

