Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Olivia Colman Talks Playing Queen Elizabeth II

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Olivia Colman Talks Playing Queen Elizabeth II

Olivia Colman Talks Playing Queen Elizabeth II

After winning the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for "The Crown", Olivia Colman explains how she kept her emotions in check while playing the very reserved British monarch.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Olivia Colman Wins Best Actress in TV Drama for 'The Crown' at Golden Globes 2020

Olivia Colman wins big at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards! The 45-year-old actress took home the award...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Imelda Staunton reportedly to replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II on 'The Crown' [Video]Imelda Staunton reportedly to replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II on 'The Crown'

Imelda Staunton will reportedly replace Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II on the Crown.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:40Published

'The Crown' welcomes new royals at world premiere [Video]'The Crown' welcomes new royals at world premiere

The new cast of &quot;The Crown&quot; hit the red carpet in London at the Netflix launch for the show&apos;s third season. Olivia Colman picks up the role of Queen Elizabeth in a retelling..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.