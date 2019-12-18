Global  

Trendy Looks At The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Trendy Looks At The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Trendy Looks At The 2020 Golden Globe Awards

The biggest stars on earth graced the 2020 Golden Globe Awards red carpet.

Some of the guests included Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Carson, Cynthia Erivo, Renée Zellweger, Joey King, Awkwafina, Billy Porter, Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres.
