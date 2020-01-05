Global  

Anti-Hate Rally Marches Across Brooklyn Bridge

Anti-Hate Rally Marches Across Brooklyn Bridge

Anti-Hate Rally Marches Across Brooklyn Bridge

CBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on Sunday's anti-hate march following a series on anti-Semitic attacks.
Recent related news from verified sources

Thousands rally against anti-Semitism in New York

Throngs of demonstrators joined by elected officials walked solemnly across the Brooklyn Bridge on...
USATODAY.com - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands March Across Brooklyn Bridge In Anti-Hate Rally [Video]Thousands March Across Brooklyn Bridge In Anti-Hate Rally

CBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the anti-hate rally that marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Sunday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:23Published

Thousands march across Brooklyn Bridge against anti-Semitism [Video]Thousands march across Brooklyn Bridge against anti-Semitism

Thousands marched across the Brooklyn Bridge, New York on Sunday (December 5) to protest against anti-Semitism.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 07:38Published

