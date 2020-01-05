Global  

President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the strike to kill a top Iranian general.
Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

The Iranian government announced Sunday it would no longer abide by the terms of the 2015 nuclear...
CBS 2 - Published

S&P/ASX 200 down 0.5% but gold spikes to 6-year high

S&P/ASX 200 (INDEXASX:XJO) opened down around 1% and has been gradually creeping higher over the...
Proactive Investors - Published


MelissaPederse

Melissa Pedersen Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran… https://t.co/nDFqk4CoyT 13 minutes ago

dpa_intl

dpa news agency MORE: US President Donald Trump has threatened Iraq with sanctions if there is "any hostility" regarding an Iraqi d… https://t.co/JdLYmrO8Ls 1 hour ago

LarryGumm1

Larry Gumm RT @pwrfulwomantoo: Every day. I love our President more and more. You were born to lead @realDonaldTrump Heres to a #Trump2020Landslide ht… 1 hour ago

salomon69479215

salomon1 RT @newsfilterio: Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Trump is… 1 hour ago

newsfilterio

newsfilter.io Oil prices shot more than 2% higher on Monday, with Brent rising above $70 a barrel, after U.S. President Donald Tr… https://t.co/QtnIKvzEpk 2 hours ago

Tmomentpolitic

The moment politic Iraqi Parliament Votes To Expel U.S. Troops, President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran… https://t.co/XRhlhuEEbc 2 hours ago

patty0748

Patty Jones THREAT BY GEORGE LOPEZ TO ASSASSINATE @POTUS @FBI . NO NEED TO REPORT TO THE CIA- THEY WOULD MORE THAN LIKELY HEL… https://t.co/XSTl6gZfWr 3 hours ago

yearfirechicken

yearfirechicken RT @joshua_landis: Trump threatens Iran after embassy attack, but remains reluctant to get more involved in the region. Trump adviser: “I… 3 hours ago


Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader [Video]Fallout Continues After Strike On Iranian Military Leader

President Donald Trump has warned Iran that any retaliation for the killing of its top general will be met with a military response. CBS News' Nikole Killion reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:10Published

Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

