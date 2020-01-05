Global  

5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Pennsylvania Crash

5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Pennsylvania Crash

5 Dead, Dozens Injured In Pennsylvania Crash

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the bus from New York City involved in a deadly accident on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Five dead, dozens hospitalised in horror crash in Pennsylvania, US

Five dead, dozens hospitalised in horror crash in Pennsylvania, USA deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCTV News



USRealityCheck

Top U.S. & World News🗽 At least five people died and nearly 60 others were injured in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Sunday, auth… https://t.co/N3GqnIOfIJ 2 minutes ago

heraldstandard

HeraldStandard Five dead, dozens more hospitalized in PA Turnpike crash in Mount Pleasant Township: Five people were killed and do… https://t.co/2iXqpHMGvK 7 minutes ago

KGNSnews

KGNS News At least 5 killed, dozens injured in crash involving bus, trucks in Pennsylvania https://t.co/pQJ1E9JXgu 31 minutes ago

filafresh

FilaFresh RT @FOXLA: A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left five dead and dozens inju… 39 minutes ago

walton_vikki

ProudToBeAMemberOfTheResistance #IFB🆘️ At least 5 killed, dozens injured in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash involving bus, trucks https://t.co/UDtEbeAodW 1 hour ago

chicago2503

[email protected] RT @WLWT: Cincinnati-bound tour bus involved in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that left 5 dead, dozens injured https://t.co/hXArHHnD9Q https:… 1 hour ago

WLWT

WLWT Cincinnati-bound tour bus involved in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash that left 5 dead, dozens injured… https://t.co/sq4v2bw1uy 2 hours ago

Gamer666gtx

Gamer666gtx RT @ABCWorldNews: CHAIN REACTION: At least five people are dead and dozens hospitalized after a wreck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike outside… 2 hours ago


NYC Bus Involved In Pennsylvania Crash, 5 Dead [Video]NYC Bus Involved In Pennsylvania Crash, 5 Dead

CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the deadly accident in Pennsylvania involving a bus which left from Manhattan.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:37Published

5 Dead, 60 Injured Following Deadly Crash On Pa. Turnpike [Video]5 Dead, 60 Injured Following Deadly Crash On Pa. Turnpike

Five people are dead and at least 60 are injured after a chain reaction crash involving a bus, three tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle on the Turnpike; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:19Published

