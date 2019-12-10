Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches

While speaking backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams shares reflects on her powerful Golden Globes speech and whether she's witnessed any change in Hollywood since speaking out at the Emmys.



Recent related videos from verified sources Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:27Published 3 hours ago Golden Globes 2020 Noms: Netflix Films 'Dolemite Is My Name,' 'The Irishman' & More Land In Leading Categories The 77th Golden Globes nominations are in and streaming giant Netflix is taking the lead! Find out which films landed in the leading categories and who got snubbed! Credit: Fox TV - Dish Nation Duration: 03:45Published on December 10, 2019