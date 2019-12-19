Global  

Quentin Tarantino Talks Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Casting

After his film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" won the Golden Globe for Best Film Comedy or Musical, director Quentin Tarantino says he wrote the script with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in mind.
