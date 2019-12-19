Quentin Tarantino Talks Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Casting now < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 00:52s - Published Quentin Tarantino Talks Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio Casting After his film "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" won the Golden Globe for Best Film Comedy or Musical, director Quentin Tarantino says he wrote the script with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in mind.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this